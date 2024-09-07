From Sao Paulo to the Bay; these Green Bay Brazilians celebrate their culture, and a historic game

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — A group of Brazil natives gathered in Green Bay to watch the Packers take on the Philadelphia Eagles.



A group from Brazil calls Green Bay home and held a party to watch the Packers play in Sao Paulo.

The now-Packers fans say they are proud their culture and home is being celebrated.

The group met at The Woods on the east side of Gren Bay.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It was a night full of excitement for the entire state, but for some Packers fans on the east side of Green Bay, this game means was an opportunity to celebrate so much more.

A group of Brazilians thousands of miles away from their home country

"We've all developed such a great friendship,” said Duda Costalima.

"The first time somebody told me there were 30 to 35 Brazilians living in Green Bay, I was like, 'No shot!’,” Felipe Lopes said.

They were cheering on the Green Bay Packers playing in their homeland.

"It's such a surreal moment for us, seeing our culture celebrated and seeing the Packers out there having fun playing the Eagles,” Costalima said. “It feels kind of like a full circle moment for all of us."

Sao Paulo area native Felipe Lopes came to the watch party with his family.

"I'm feeling goosebumps right now because it's amazing,” Lopes said. ”I can not describe how good it is for me."

He loves celebrating with fellow Brazilians and is proud that his new home is being introduced to his old home.

"Sao Paulo has the biggest Packers fan base in Brazil and Corinthians is the biggest club in Brazil, which is my heart's team,” said Lopes.

Although a hemisphere away, these Packers fans share a love for everything this game brought together.

"Now I can see my heart being very divided, between Brazil and the USA,” said Lopes.

Go Pack Go! or in Portuguese ...

"Vai Packers Vai!"