Foxconn selling Watermark property in downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Foxconn spokesperson confirms with NBC 26 that the company is selling the Watermark building on Pine Street in downtown Green Bay.

"With ongoing business activities taking place within Foxconn's Science and Technology Park in Mount Pleasant WI, Foxconn is concentrating its focus on the Park. We anticipate a successful transaction of the Watermark property will add the vibrancy of Green Bay's downtown community." Foxconn Technology Group

The Watermark building currently houses four businesses: The Creamery, Broken Spoke Bike Studio, ISG, and C.H. Robinson. The Creamery and Broken Spoke Bike Studio are on the first floor, ISG on the third floor, and C.H. Robinson on the fifth floor. Downtown Green Bay, Inc. Executive Director Jeff Mirkes tells NBC 26 that the second, fourth, and sixth floors are vacant.

According to LoopNet, an online commercial real estate marketplace, the building is for sale for $9.75 million.

Foxconn pledged to bring hundreds of jobs to the downtown area when it bought the property in 2018. A year later, NBC 26 reported the building wasn't seeing much activity.

Foxconn leased its property on 301 N. Washington St. to a football bowling bar called 1st and Bowl last year. But the business permanently closed in May after its lease expired. 1st and Bowl's co-owner said it was due to issues with the building's HVAC system and slower business.

The Children's Museum of Green Bay formerly occupied where 1st and Bowl was, but it moved to a new location on Bay Beach Road in 2019.