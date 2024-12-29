Former Packers and Vikings player Esera Tuaolo reflects on rivalry ahead of Sunday’s game

Esera Tuaolo’s Dual Perspective: The former defensive lineman, who played for both the Packers and Vikings, shared his appreciation for both teams and emphasized the importance of unity and community over rivalry

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

GREEN BAY, WI — With the highly anticipated Packers-Vikings matchup coming up this Sunday, I had the chance to sit down with someone who knows both sides of the rivalry intimately—former NFL defensive lineman Esera Tuaolo. Drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the 1991 NFL Draft, Tuaolo later spent five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, giving him a unique perspective on one of football’s fiercest rivalries.

For Tuaolo, the showdown is less about choosing sides and more about appreciating the game.

"Both teams are doing well," Tuaolo said. "Both teams are clicking when they're supposed to be clicking right."

When asked who he’ll be rooting for on Sunday, Tuaolo’s answer reflected his philosophy of unity rather than division.

"I’m Mr. Aloha Man," he said. "I stand out to love everyone—both sides. Seriously. And I know it's sort of not fair to a lot of people, like, 'You gotta choose something.' But being a fan isn't driven by hate; it's driven by community and the passion for the game."

Tuaolo, who has been keeping a close eye on both teams this season, had high praise for Packers quarterback Jordan Love and Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold.

"Sam and Love? Man, those guys are just amazing. The team loves them; the team rallies around them," he said.

What stands out to Tuaolo most about Love is his selfless leadership.

"Having a quarterback, a leader like that, is a lot better than having a leader who's an individual that just wants one for himself," Tuaolo noted.

When comparing Love’s mentality to former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Tuaolo was careful not to disparage Rodgers outright but didn’t shy away from expressing his thoughts on Rodgers’ departure.

"We're not speaking bad about Aaron Rodgers and stuff," he began, but later said, "You just seem like you have to create this whole hoopla, right, in order to stay relevant... instead of gracefully leaving."

Love, Tuaolo said, takes a different approach that resonates with his teammates.

"I’ll take the blame," Tuaolo said, quoting Love. "Which is awesome, because even if you did screw up in the game, it just makes you, as a teammate, say, 'Oh shoot.' So the next game, I’m going to work my ass off to do even better."

As for Sunday’s outcome, Tuaolo is in a unique position to feel like a winner no matter what. Having played for both teams, he understands the deep ties that make this rivalry special.

For fans in Green Bay, the hope is that the Packers can hold their own against their NFC North rivals. The stage is set for another classic matchup at U.S Bank Stadium, and all eyes will be on the boys in green to take care of business.

