Former Green Bay mayor Jim Schmitt says he won't run for a fifth term

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The former mayor of Green Bay, Jim Schmitt, says he won't be running for a fifth term.

"I’m humbled by the encouragement I have received from friends and residents of our community to run for Green Bay Mayor for a fifth term," Schmitt said in an email statement sent to news media Friday.

"While my future plans are undetermined at this point, I do know that I will not be seeking the office of mayor at this time, but I will be available to help move our community forward," Schmitt said.

Schmitt was first voted into office in 2003 as Green Bay’s 41st mayor. He was re-elected three times and announced in 2018 that he would not seek re-election.

Schmitt’s biography on the city's website highlighted downtown development, budgets below state limits, expansion of the KI Convention Center and Green Bay winning “City with the Highest Credit Score" during his time as mayor.

Schmitt pleaded guilty in 2016 to misdemeanor campaign finance violations, according to previous NBC 26 reports.

Schmitt was succeeded by Eric Genrich, who was elected mayor in 2019.