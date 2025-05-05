Former Brown County executive and sheriff Tom Hinz dies at 83

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Former Brown County executive, sheriff, and longtime Green Bay police officer Tom Hinz has died.

According to an obituary, Hinz died Saturday at his home surrounded by family. He was 83.

The Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police says Hinz served for 30 years at the Green Bay Police Department. He retired from GBPD as an assistant chief in 1996. He then served as Brown County Sheriff from 1997 to 2002, and later as Brown County Executive from 2007 until 2011.

Top local leaders offered their condolences on social media regarding Hinz's death.

"For those who had the honor of knowing him, this news will will weigh heavily on your hearts as our community grieves the loss of an authentic leader who graciously gave of his talents to improve the lives of Brown County residents," Green Bay City Council President Brian Johnson said. "He is, and will always remain, an idolized piece of our community’s history."

"The countless lives he positively influenced are lengthy, and his work on behalf of veterans and others in need was unparalleled," Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach said. "Tom was a mentor, good friend, and tireless community advocate, and his impact on this community will be felt for generations."