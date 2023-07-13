Folds of Honor to present scholarship check for families of fallen service members Friday before Rockers game

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Beer for a good cause?

For the thirteenth year, Budweiser has teamed up with Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that provides scholarships to families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members.

To promote the presentation of a check on Friday ahead of the Green Bay Rockers game, the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales can be spotted at events around Green Bay.

Wednesday, they were slated to come out ahead of a live outdoor Jason Moore concert, but a rainy evening changed that plan.

James Dean, the sales director of Dean Distributing, is one of the local wholesalers who has partnered with Anheuser-Busch and Folds of Honor.

He will also be one of the people presenting the check on Friday.

"So, we're a local independent beer wholesaler, and we partner with Anheuser-Busch. So, we've been working with AB since 1984," Dean said. "My family — my grandpa started it. And then, my dad and uncle took it over and now me and my brother and two cousins have taken it over. But yeah, since '84, we've been partnering with AB."

Dean said his family's company is separate from Anheuser-Busch, but they're working together for this collaboration fundraising effort.

"Since the inception of this program, they've raised... almost $22 million to the Folds of Honor Foundation," Dean said.

And starting next week, Budweiser cans with special red, white and blue camo packaging will become available. For every bottle sold, or every pint sold at a bar, $1 is donated to Folds of Honor.

Over the last 13 years, Anheuser-Busch and its wholesale partners have donated nearly $22 million, so Folds of Honor has been able to deliver 44,000 scholarships since its founding.

You can learn more at the Folds of Honor website.