Flight cancellations at Austin Straubel International Airport during storm

Video shows an empty Austin Straubel International Airport following flight cancellations.

The Assistant Airport Director says their crews have been working to keep things safe so airlines can eventually take off and land again.

To get the most up to date flight information, the airport says download your airlines apps or check with your airline.

It's pretty quiet at Austin Straubel International Airport during the storm. Many flights have been cancelled. I’m Katlyn Holt with what this means for passengers.

"The airlines have canceled their departures because of the severe weather that we're getting here with all the snow in the wind," said Engeler.

“We're staffed up and we're ready to go. They've been out there since about, I don't know, I think it started snowing about 7:30-ish this morning,” said Engeler.

Passengers who got stuck, like Lari Stih, are making other plans. She's trying to get to Ohio.

"It looks like they’re already starting to cancel flights for tomorrow. So, I rented a car and I’m going to try and make the trip to Cleveland," said Stih.

Stih says she wants to get home to see the [Clevelan] Browns play but she knows safety is top priority.

“I'll never put myself in danger. If I need to pull over and get a hotel room that's what I’ll do,” said Stih.

