Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGreen Bay

Actions

Firefighters injured, two residents seriously injured in Green Bay duplex fire

One firefighter was brought to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and two residents were transported to Milwaukee for burn treatment.
apartment fire.jpeg
NBC26
Fire at a two-story duplex in Green Bay on Sunday, May 24.
apartment fire.jpeg
Posted

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — A fire Sunday afternoon on Finger Road in Green Bay sends three residents to the hospital and injures multiple firefighters.

In the 2600 Block of Finger Road, a fire broke out in a two-story duplex Sunday afternoon. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Vanden Avond, crews rescued three adults from a second floor window.

Vanden Avond says all three people went to the hospital for their injuries. He says two were transported to Milwaukee for serious burn injuries.

Two firefighters were treated on scene for smoke inhalation, and one firefighter was brought to the hospital for smoke inhalation as a precautionary measure, according to Vanden Avond.

The investigation is ongoing. Vanden Avond says the Red Cross is assisting with the displaced residents.

Jessica and Claire WebBios 600x400.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporters