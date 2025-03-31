Watch Now
Fire causes $25K in damages to Green Bay auto repair shop, fire department says

Green Bay Metro Fire Department
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A fire caused $25,000 in damages Monday to a Green Bay auto repair shop.

In a news release, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department said crews responded to the Auto Care Center of Green Bay just after 9 a.m. They found heavy smoke coming from the chimney and back stairwell of the business, as well as burning oil in the basement area.

GBMFD says crews quickly extinguished the flames to prevent the fire from extending to the basement area.

Firefighters say everyone evacuated safely. Nobody was hurt.

