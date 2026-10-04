GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Families and alumni gathered at UW-Green Bay for Phoenix Family Weekend, which includes the Phlash Dash 5K, a scavenger hunt, an outdoor movie, photo opportunities and more.

Watch the full broadcast story here:

Families and alumni gather at UW-Green Bay for Phoenix Family Weekend

The Phlash Dash 5K is open to families and community members and is a non-competitive run or walk.

"It's part of our Phoenix Family Weekend, we started this three years ago as a way to try to bring our alumni back onto campus at a time when we have a lot of families coming back many which are potentially alumni as well," UWGB Alumni Relations Director Brian Rammer said.

Rammer said the event also helps support current students through scholarship fundraising.

"We raise generally between $20,000-25,000 a year and each year we are able to give out at least 10 plus scholarships to go for current students," Rammer said.

For Candace and Faye Hoff, a UW-Green Bay parent and student, the run was a chance to spend time together while also exploring the campus.

"I'm visiting my daughter here at college! Her first year at UWGB," Candace Hoff said.

"I enjoyed it because then I get to see my mom, she can see my campus when I actually know more about the campus," Faye Hoff said.

"That was fun, it was a great time to spend time. Mother daughter moment," Candace added.

For families like the Hoffs, the weekend was about more than just a run.

"It's a reason to see each other," Candace said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.