Evers extends Wisconsin energy emergency due to pipeline disruption

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Governor Tony Evers extended Wisconsin's energy emergency due to ongoing pipeline disruptions, according to his office.

Evers signed Executive Order #283, which replaces Executive Order #282 that was signed Dec. 5. He said the extension addresses persistent challenges caused by a pipeline disruption within the Midwestern pipeline distribution system, coupled with high demand for residential heating fuel including heating oil and propane.

The new executive order extends waivers of certain state and federal hours of service regulations and adds a waiver to state weight limit restrictions, allowing suppliers to catch up from pipeline and weather-related delays.

According to the order, commercial drivers are typically limited to 14-hour shifts, but with demand surging and terminal waiting times stretching to nine and 10 hours, many drivers are spending most of their day just trying to fill up their trucks.

The pipeline disruption, located hundreds of miles away from Wisconsin, has created supply chain challenges during peak heating season when demand for propane and heating oil is at its highest.

The waiver remains in effect through Jan.16, or as long as drivers transporting residential heating fuel are responding to the emergency, whichever is shorter, according to the governor's office.

