Evers emphasizes plan to veto redistricting proposal during UWGB visit

Governor Tony Evers visited UW-Green Bay on Wednesday as part of a tour following his State of the State Address

Gov. Evers touched on redistricting, reproductive health care and contraception education in a round table discussion with UW-GB students and professors

He also reiterated an announcement Wednesday that he planned to veto a redistricting proposal submitted by the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly

Video shows students voicing their concerns to Evers

We're sitting where Governor Tony Evers sat and spoke with students on Wednesday. Women's health was a focus, just like at his State of the State speech Tuesday — but UW-GB students also asked about redistricting and contraception education.

"I think reproductive rights are very important, especially with Roe v. Wade being overturned," sophomore Courtney Salveson-Krepline said.

Caroline and Courtney were two of the UW-GB students who came to speak with the governor.

They say the discussion of women's health issues hits close to home.

"The closest place to get access to things like that was Sheboygan," freshman Caroline Vela said. "And I think that is a huge problem, because obviously there is a huge population here who would really benefit from having those resources more local."

They were also concerned about contraception resources and education for students.

"A lot of our local public high schools do a very poor job of educating about the resources that actually are out there," Vela said.

It's an issue that the governor says school boards avoid.

He says the conversation would —

"It would hit the fan, frankly," Evers said.

— but is still worth it.

"But that doesn't mean we should shy away from it."

Evers says the students have good ideas, and —

"They understand the politics of healthcare, and how important it is to have fair maps in Wisconsin so that we can accomplish some of these things." Evers said.

Evers hinted that he plans to veto a Republican-modified version of his redistricting plan.

"We're a purple state, and the legislature under no circumstances looks like it's a purple state," Evers said.

The governor also reiterated his request to State Republicans to extend postpartum BadgerCare coverage for mothers from 60 days to a full year.