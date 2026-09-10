Events across the Green Bay area will mark 25th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

Friday marks the 25th anniversary of the September 11th attacks in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington D.C.

Events are being planned across the Green Bay and Appleton areas to honor those who died, as well as those who were impacted in other ways by the attacks.

A full list of events can be found below.

Appleton International Airport

ATW and TSA will hold a small ceremony to commemorate 9/11. There will be an airport-wide intercom page with a moment of silence at 7:46 a.m., the moment the first plane hit the towers, and the singing of the National Anthem at 7:48 a.m.

TSA will pause all security screening at approximately 7:43 a.m. and honor the lives lost in the disaster.

Manitowoc 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Manitowoc will host a community remembrance ceremony at 5 p.m. at Red Arrow Park. The ceremony will feature the National Anthem performed by the Clipper City Chordsmen, followed by remarks from Manitowoc Fire Chief Ben Kraynek, Manitowoc Police Chief John Musial, and Mayor Justin M. Nickels

EAA Aviation Center

The EAA Aviation Center in Oshkosh will host their annual 9/11 memorial presentation on Friday at 7 p.m.

It will feature Ken Solosky, a retired NYPD chief pilot who captured some of the first live broadcast footage of the attacks, and Dr. Mike Fagel, who served with the FDNY for more than 100 days after the attacks.

Local firefighters, law enforcement and other first responders are invited, free of charge. Admission is $5 for the public.

Appleton American Legion Post 38

The Appleton American Legion Post 38 is hosting a community commemoration at 5 p.m. at Don Hawkins Field at 3220 W. College Ave. It will feature music from the Appleton City Band, remarks from local dignitaries, playing of "Taps," and more.

Marinette Fire Department procession

The Marinette Fire Department is holding a processional from the department at 1450 Main St. starting at approximately 7:28 a.m. It will conclude at the high school track, and then at 7:39 a.m., the remembrance walk will begin with a timeline of events as they happened on 9/11. The walk will conclude at 10:28 a.m.

Then, at the At the Marinette vs Bonduel High School Football game, Local responders, including Sheriff Randy Miller and retired Peshtigo Police Chief Fred Popp who performed security duties in NYC following the terror attacks, will serve as Honor Guard for the National Anthem.

Screening of documentary featuring Oshkosh North High School Students

A documentary called "9/11 Day" covering Oshkosh North's Communities program will screen at the Time Theater in Downtown Oshkosh at 7 p.m.

Grounded Cafe deal

Ground Cafe is offering all first responders a free cookie with any purchase. It's open to current and retired first repsonders in Brown County.