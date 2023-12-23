Employee injured in Green Bay industrial complex fire

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — One person was injured in a fire at an industrial complex at 600 Liberty Street in Green Bay Friday evening, according to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department. Convergen Energy is located at this address, according to its website.

Officials said that fire crews responded to the address at 6:30 p.m. for a fire in a conveyor system. Crews found light smoke in the parking lot and employees said the fire was still active.

Fire crews then extinguished all hot spots and had the fire under control in about 30 minutes, according to the fire department.

The fire department said one plant employee was brought to a local hospital after suffering smoke inhalation. No firefighters were injured.