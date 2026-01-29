Emplify Health earns gold-level certification as Family Friendly Workplace

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Emplify Health is now a gold-level certified family-friendly employer, Family Friends Workplaces announced in a news conference on Thursday.

The nonprofit Family Friends Workplaces addresses Wisconsin's workforce challenges by working with employers in the state to expand benefits available to families.

According to the nonprofit, Emplify Health earned this certification following a comprehensive evaluation of its workplace policies, including flexible work options, parental leave, healthcare benefits, and family-centered support programs.

"Emplify Health by Bellin is one of the largest private employers in our area," said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich at the news conference. "When their employees do well, we all do well."