Elmore Elementary sells to private buyer for $450,000 after residential development deal falls through

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay school board approved the sale of Elmore Elementary to SaiQuantum LLC for $450,000 on Monday night, one week before classes start at Green Bay Public Schools.

Board member Andrew Becker was the sole opposing vote.

Elmore closed its doors in June following a 2024 district decision to consolidate schools. Declining enrollment, aging facilities and projected budget deficits also led to the closure of Tank, MacArthur and Langlade elementary schools.

The school district and the city of Green Bay initially sought a residential developer for the Elmore building, but the deal expired earlier this year after a lack of interest from buyers.

It is not yet clear what SaiQuantum has planned for the future of Elmore.

A discussion of selling Tank Elementary was also on the board's agenda Monday night, but district leaders voted to table that item to a later date.

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