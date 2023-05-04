Elevated levels of PFAS found in Rainbow Smelt in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin DNR released a consumption advisory for Green Bay and Associated Tributaries after elevated levels of PFAS were found in Rainbow Smelt.

It is recommended that only one meal of rainbow smelt from the Bay of Green Bay and its associated tributaries be consumed per week.

According to the DNR, health risks may increase when fish with high levels of PFAS are consumed more frequently than recommended.

Health risks can include increased cholesterol levels, decreased immune response, decreased fertility in women and cancers.

“Eating locally caught fish is a cost-effective way to feed your family a lean, healthy protein. This advisory, like our long-standing mercury and polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB) advisories, is another way to ensure our anglers who eat their catch are provided with the right information to consume fish safely,” said Lori Tate, Fisheries Management Section Supervisor.

PFAS are a group of human-made chemicals that have been used in various products such as non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers, stain-resistant sprays and certain types of firefighting foams that have entered the environment.

