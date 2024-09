GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — All lanes near West Mason St. and US 41 on Green Bay's west side are now open following a semi rollover just after 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Original story

The Green Bay Police Department is advising drivers to avoid the area of West Mason Street and US 41 because of a semi rollover.

The closure is expected to last about 2 hours for cleanup.