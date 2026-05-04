Downtown Green Bay summer concert series reveals 2026 lineup

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The full lineup for downtown Green Bay's summer concert series has been announced.

Organizers of downtown Green Bay’s Levitt AMP Green Bay Music Series, On Broadway Inc., announced Monday that the artists will perform Sunday evenings from May 31 through Aug. 9, excluding July 5, at Leicht Memorial Park.

Check out the schedule below:

May 31: Amelia Day (Pop/Rock), KYM & the Kick (Queer Pop)

June 7: Blackcat Zydeco featuring Dwight Carrier (Cajun/Zydeco/NOLA), Valley Fox (Bluegrass)

June 14: The Local Honeys (Folk Bluegrass), Timmy Mac & Tyler Shea of Feed the Dog (Bluegrass String Duo)

June 21: Leon Timbo & The Family Band (R&B/Country/Soul), PEGASIS (Genre-fluid)

June 28: Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root with Dirk Miller (Folk/Rock/World/Reggae), Max Niemann (Indie Alt/Rock)

July 12: Chenning Xiong (Hmong/R&B), SECONDSUNS (Hmong/Rock) — collaboration with Maiv Passion Foundation

July 19: Larry & Joe (Latingrass), Precious Perez (Latin Pop)

July 26: Laura Rain & The Caesars (Soul/R&B/’70s Retro), Jill Grohusky (Folk Pop)

Aug. 2: Young Dubliners (Celtic Rock), Troy Heinz & the 57s (Alt-Country)

Aug. 9: Joanna Connor (Blues), Arilya (Pop)



“With the Levitt AMP Green Bay Music Series now entering its fourth season, it’s been rewarding to see the community gravitate toward these original music acts,” said Mary Rhode, vice president of marketing and communications for On Broadway Inc.

The waterfront concerts run from 4 to 6:30 p.m. and are presented in partnership with Fox Communities Credit Union and the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation.