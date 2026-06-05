GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The first Friday in June marked National Donut Day at Uncle Mike's Bake Shoppe, where the Salvation Army commemorated the women of World War I who served donuts to soldiers on the frontlines.

Exclusive donut flavors and special giveaways drew neighbors in for the annual event. Inside, visitors tried recipes from 1917 served by costumed Donut Lassies — the Salvation Army women credited with popularizing the donut in the United States.

Nicole Hanley, marketing specialist for the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay, said she enjoys donning the outfit and sharing the story of the women.

"It's just great to be able to hand out donuts, especially to the kids," Hanley added.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Donut Day at Uncle Mike's honors WWI Salvation Army women

Part of the proceeds from the event will support the Salvation Army's charitable mission.

The donut celebration continues Saturday with the fifth annual Donut 5K race in Allouez, starting at Green Isle Park. Registration is open until 8 a.m. on race day.

