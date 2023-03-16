Do you think Aaron Rodgers is the best Packers player in franchise history?

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers not only said on "The Pat McAfee Show" Wednesday that he intends on joining the New York Jets.

He also made a bold statement about where he sits in terms of best Packers players ever.

"I will say this is debatable, but I'm debatably the best player in franchise history," Rodgers said. "I'm in the conversation for sure."

The question for fans: do they agree or disagree with Rodgers' claim?

"I agree," Packers fan Albert Walker said. "He is a quarterback who really knows how to take the helm of a team, and run a game. He reads defense. I think he's the best quarterback in reading defenses."

"I think he is the best leader for the team," Packers fan Ethan Collier said. "I know he won one Super Bowl. But, I also bought his jersey because I liked him so much."

Others have different opinions, though.

Packers fan Jana Hamachek says Brett Favre sits at the top.

"He's world famous," Hamachek said. "I feel like everybody thinks of him when I think of one of the best players ever."

Three people said they think the title of best Packers player belongs to Bart Starr.

"He won more Super Bowls," Packers fan Dennis Dolski said.

"He's the one that was back in the 1960s, you know, back in the 1960s when they won the Ice Bowl and all that stuff like that," Packers fan Kelly Collier said.

"He was such an all-around wonderful player, person, he was so caring, and he was my neighbor, actually," Packers fan Joan Barry said.

Another fan, who follows both the Packers and the Bears, says he thinks it's Jordy Nelson.

"If Favre could throw it in the air, he's going to go get it," John Fanizza said. "It's simple."

Say what you want if you believe Number 12 is the best player to ever wear a Packers uniform.

But what cannot be argued, as Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show", is that he's spent more time with the Green & Gold than any other player.