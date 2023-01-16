Divine Temple Church of God hosts 17th Annual MLK Celebration

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A congregation gathered in the halls of Divine Temple Church of God today to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

This is the 17th celebration held in Green Bay. The church’s late pastor, Pastor Green, created this special sermon to be held specifically on MLK day instead of the weekend prior. This was the first celebration held without Pastor Green but his family and friends hope to continue his legacy.

“My father started this here in Green Bay and it's gotten much bigger than I think he really thought it would,” said Al Green, son of Pastor Green. “We are so thankful that people have gotten behind his message.”

Although this year looked different, Green’s Legacy of fighting for a cause continues.

“It wasn’t the same without dad here but, I'm glad people still came,” said Green.

And even though Pastor Green wasn’t there to sing with the choir, lifelong family friend Walter Fields was.

“He was here in spirit,” says Fields. “Things were different, and he was missing from the temple today but his legacy was here.”

