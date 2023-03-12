Dive team recovers body from East River

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department Dive Team recovered a 47-year-old deceased male from the East River on Saturday, March 11, after a passerby reported an unattended backpack next to a hole on the ice.

Police were dispatched to the scene near the 1400 block of East Walnut Street at approximately 6:00 a.m., officials say that a passerby claimed they saw a backpack next to a hole on the ice by the footbridge along the East River Trail.

Also responding to the cases was the Green Bay Metro Fire Department which remained on scene for rescue and recovery efforts and to assist the Divew Team for the duration of the incident.

The body was recovered from the water just before 10:15 a.m. by the Dive Team, the Brown County Medical Examiner's Office was then called to the scene.

An initial investigation does not indicate foul play.

The victim's identity will not be released until the next of kin is notified.

Additional details have not been released.

Anyone with information related to this case should call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 and reference case #23-212975.