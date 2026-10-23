GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Half a year after Newcap's closure, Northeast Wisconsin neighbors have another resource for housing support — at least for now. Direct support is available to those in need through the end of this year.

The Foundation for Rural Housing saw 11 neighbors in its first week as an interim housing assistance provider for 10 Northeast Wisconsin counties.

"This is not the solution to everything, but it is a solution for some people for what they need today," said Program Director Katie Stratton.

The community action program offers four types of assistance, and it also runs a free diaper program. Those types of assistance include emergency home and car repairs, housing assistance and back-to-school costs reimbursement.

About $400,000 in grant funding previously held by the nonprofit Newcap will allow the agency to provide these services through Dec. 31.

"We really just wanted to get the money out to folks that needed it that had those gaps," explained Jenny Fascula, Executive Director of the Foundation for Rural Housing.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Direct housing assistance returns to Northeast Wisconsin after Newcap closure

Newcap closed its doors in March due to financial issues, and Fascula says that made some direct services temporarily inaccessible.

When the application opens, the Foundation for Rural Housing plans to submit for permanent status as a housing assistance provider in Northeast Wisconsin.

"If we can become permanent provider, we have an opportunity to, really, on a blank slate, start over and just figure out where that money should be used," Fascula stated.

The Foundation for Rural Housing can support neighbors with assistance applications.

Click here to learn more about the foundation.