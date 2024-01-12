Delivery dedication: Local delivery driver says community is appreciative of their work during storm

Video shows Ryan Wosnig, a delivery driver for Gallagher's Pizza preparing for a delivery.

Wosnig says people are generous when he makes deliveries in the bad weather.

His advice to others is to signal early and go slow.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

When winter weather strikes, many choose to stay home, bundled up and order something to eat. I’m Katlyn Holt and I spoke to one local delivery driver who lives for days like this.

"And we're good to go," say Wosnig as he heads out the door.

For Ryan Wosnig, snowy days aren't something he dreads.

"People are very appreciative when this happens because, it’s just, they know they don't want to be on this," said Wosnig.

He says after working as a delivery driver for six years, one thing is certain, this kind of weather keeps him and his colleagues pretty busy.

"I do it kind of because I have to. I was injured in a construction accident about ten years ago and you got to work,” said Wosnig, “if you love driving and you love being out on the roads, then this is a great job for you."

Wosnig says they are conscious of the road conditions and keeping their staff safe.

"The best advice I can give is you know where you're going so just you know, use your directionals, signal early and go slow," said Wosnig.

Ryan says the biggest struggle he faces is other drivers, so, if you’re on the roads be extra cautious while we have this wintery weather.