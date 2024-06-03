Death investigation of 61-year-old woman underway in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A death investigation of a 61-year-old Brown County woman is underway in Green Bay.

Police say the woman was found lying in a ditch in the 1000 block of Kepler Drive on the city's far east side.

Police say officers responded to a medical call reported by a passerby just before 8 a.m. Monday.

Police say the woman's cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy by the Brown County Medical Examiner's Office. The cause of death is not believed to be suspicious at this time.

Police say the body will not be identified until family or next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #24-227997. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com [432stop.com], or utilize the "P3 Tips" app.