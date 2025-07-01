New date proposed for Green Bay prison closure, local politicians say

MADISON (NBC 26) — The Joint Committee on Finance announced a proposal to include a decommissioning date for the Green Bay Correctional Institution in the state budget, according to local politicians in a news release.

The proposal mandates GBCI to be closed by the end of 2029, persuading the state to implement a plan for the closure in this time frame.

“The Joint Committee on Finance is taking a tremendous leap toward the necessary and final closure of GBCI.” said Rep. Franklin. “Formalizing a decommissioning date into state law will ensure decisive action is taken to solve this longstanding issue and prevent the bureaucratic delays which have plagued this situation for far too long.”

The provision will be included in the state budget that will be brought before both chambers and eventually sent to the Governor's desk, according to the release. It will become official state law upon the signing of the budget pending a partial veto.

“GBCI is an unsafe, unstable, and unsustainable facility.” Rep. Steffen said. “While it has taken nearly a decade, I’m incredibly thankful we are moving forward now on closing the prison.”

