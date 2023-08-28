Cruising for crisis resources

Motorcyclists met at Terry's Wall Street Pub before their ride

Money raised will go towards the Family Services Crisis Center

Riding for an important cause.

"The wind in your hair, the free… being out there and just feeling the openness. It's great," said Parrett.

Jeanne Parrett, the ride founder and organizer says it’s something special.

"All your brothers and sisters on the bikes just they group together," said Parrett.

On Sunday, August 27th, motorcyclists from across the state got together at Terry's Wall Street Pub in Green Bay for the 14th annual Suicide Prevention Ride.

"It became very dear to me three years ago, my father committed suicide himself," said Jason Kaster.

Kaster says he comes every year.

"There's so many troubled people out there, you know battling depression and thoughts of suicide, things like that, it’s very important,” said Kaster.

Proceeds from the ride are going to the Family Services Crisis Center to continue their support in suicide prevention.

In 2022, the Crisis Center received more than 19,300 crisis calls and provided more than 4,500 face to face crisis counseling sessions for people in Brown County.

Jenny Younk the director of the Crisis Center says these services are extremely important.

"Often times people are struggling silently and need somebody," said Younk.

There resources are free and available to anyone in crisis.

"Twenty-four hours a day, you can call the crisis center 920-4360-8888."

Jeanne said the Crisis Center helped her with her own mental health and she hopes others can get the help they need to.

"I want everybody to be kind to each other and care about each other, this world today is a really strange world and we need to stick together," said Parrett.