Cruise ship to dock in Green Bay Tuesday

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A passenger cruise ship is set to arrive in downtown Green Bay early Tuesday morning, according to Discover Green Bay officials.

Victory Cruise Line’s Victory II will make its arrival at Leicht Park in downtown Green Bay on Tuesday at around 7 a.m. According to Discover Green Bay, passengers will explore the city with tour stops at the National Railroad Museum, the botanical garden, Lambeau Field, and more.

Officials say the city expects 785 passengers to visit the area this season, arriving from six cruise ship stops and generating $327,000 in direct economic impact.

Cruise the Great Lakes, the local cruise marketing program, says that cruising will generate an economic impact of $310 million in the Great Lakes — a 30% increase from last year's season.

“This is a landmark year for cruise ships here in Green Bay,” said Brad Toll, President & CEO of Discover Green Bay. “We’re thrilled to welcome back Victory Cruise Lines and their passengers, as well as American Cruise Lines' newly built American Patriot, later this season. They are about to experience Green Bay’s hospitality, and we hope they are inspired to return to the region.”

Victory II is scheduled to depart at around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Because of construction and closures at Leicht Park, the public can view the ship from the east bank of the river, including the Fox River Trail.