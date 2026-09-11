Crews respond to suspicious package in downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Authorities investigated a suspicious package Friday morning in downtown Green Bay and determined there was no threat to the public.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded around 8:46 a.m. to the 200 block of North Adams Street for a hazardous materials call involving a suspicious package outside a building. Fire crews requested assistance from the Green Bay Police Department, including a K9 officer trained in bomb detection.

Police said the K9 officer did not alert to any explosive threats. Hazardous response teams then used additional detection equipment to check for other possible hazards.

Investigators found an American flag and a letter inside the box. The Green Bay Police Department took possession of the items for further investigation.

Police said they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Green Bay police at 920-448-3200 and reference case No. 26-244905. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP, online at 432stop.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Officials also thanked the restaurant Delilah’s for allowing emergency crews to use its facilities during the incident.