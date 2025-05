GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Drivers are asked to detour as a portion of W. Mason Street is closed due to a motorcycle-car crash, according to the Green Bay Police Department.

Police say W. Mason Street is closed between S. Fisk Street and S. Ridge Road, following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle, which was reported around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

One person is being transported to a local hospital for treatment. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, police say.