Convicted felon arrested with drugs, gun following traffic violation

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A 20-year-old convicted felon was arrested on March 10 following a traffic violation when police recovered a loaded handgun, extra magazine and numerous drugs. On March 15, the suspect was charged.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, police recovered a loaded Glock 45 caliber handgun with a 26-round magazine along with numerous drugs from James Mitchell.

Mitchell lead police on a brief pursuit that began as an attempted traffic stop after he allegedly sped through a school zone near the 1000 block of Laverne Drive. The pursuit ended in the 900 block of Mt. Mary Drive after a foot chase. Officials report that witnesses said Mitchell made entry into a home in the 900 block of Laverne Drive without consent.

Officers with the help of a K-9 unit took Mitchell into custody on March 10. The following items were seized after the arrest: a loaded Glock 45 caliber handgun with a 26-round magazine, 38.8 grams of crack cocaine, MDMA, prescription drugs, digital scale, an undisclosed sum of cash.

The Brown County District Attorney's Office filed the following charges against Mitchell on March 15. Possession of a firearm by a felon, repeater; bail jumping, repeater; knowingly flee/ elude or attempt to flee/ elude an officer, repeater; possession with intent to deliver cocaine, repeater; obstructing an officer, repeater; possession of a controlled substance, repeater; possess/ illegally obtained prescription, repeater, two counts.

Further details about the investigation into this case have not been released.

Anyone with information related to this case should call the Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 and reference case #23-212876.