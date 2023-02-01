Construction begins for East Branch library expansion in Brown County

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Some have said that a library is the heart of a community; with the ability to transport people into a whole new world through books. Well, a library that has been serving its community for well over 30 years is not on to a new adventure of its own.

According to Brown County Library Executive Director Sarah Sugden, the East Branch Library is nearly tripling its current layout.

“The community has been waiting a long time and everything has come together just right for this project to happen and we can't wait,” said Sugden. “It has been this footprint and layout since then and our community has certainly grown since then hasn’t it, we are so excited for this expansion to be back and to be filled with people.”

This will be the branch's first expansion project since it opened in the 1980s.

After receiving feedback from the community from images on a dream board, the library believes that they have found its perfect fit.

With the additional space, the library plans to add study rooms, a large conference room and an enclosed outdoor space.

Construction started at the east branch location in early January and is scheduled for a reopening in the fall.

