Community rallies to bring 12-year-old cancer patient home

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Hadley Baker returns home to a community welcoming her with open arms.



Community Support Brings Hope: The Northeast Wisconsin community raised $35,000 to fund a private Angel Med Flight, ensuring 12-year-old Hadley Baker could return home safely from Miami amidst her cancer treatment.

Heartfelt Care Awaiting at Home: Family friend Kari Van Lanen confirmed that Hadley will return home under the care of Unity Hospice in De Pere, providing her with essential medical support surrounded by loved ones.

Overwhelming Gratitude: Friends, neighbors, and donors have rallied with well-wishes, prayers, and heartfelt support, showcasing the region's love and dedication to Hadley during her journey.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Green Bay, WI. — The Northeast Wisconsin community has come together to support Hadley Baker, a 12-year-old from De Pere, as she continues her battle with cancer. Diagnosed in July 2023, Hadley recently faced an additional challenge when a health complication stranded her in Miami after a biopsy.

Unable to return home on a commercial flight, the Baker family was overwhelmed by the cost of a private medical transport. However, with the help of generous community donors, Hadley was flown home via an Angel Med Flight, a $35,000 expense covered entirely by donations.

“This means the world to her, and she is going to be ecstatic when she sees everyone here,” said Kari Van Lanen, a family friend.

Hadley’s flight landed in Green Bay earlier this week, and she was transported directly to St. Vincent Hospital. The show of support didn’t stop there, as friends and neighbors gathered outside the hospital with posters and messages of encouragement.

“The amount of gratitude the family has for the entire community—you can't even explain it,” Van Lanen said. “They appreciate everyone’s thoughts, well-wishes, and prayers. This is just another testament to how the community loves to show their support for Hadley.”

Van Lanen also shared that Hadley will be coming home to De Pere under the care of Unity Hospice, ensuring she receives the necessary medical support while surrounded by family and loved ones.

Hadley’s best friend, Aubree Dahlke, has stayed in touch with her throughout her treatment, exchanging heartfelt messages despite the distance.

“Hadley keeps texting me, saying, ‘Hi, I miss you, and I love you,’ and all that stuff,” Aubree said.

Van Lanen emphasized the significance of the community's role in bringing Hadley home and the strength it has provided to the family during this challenging time.

“A huge thanks to the supporting donors that paid for the flight,” she said. “Without them, the Baker family wouldn’t have been able to afford it.”

Hadley’s journey is far from over, but the support from her community is a powerful reminder that she’s not facing it alone.