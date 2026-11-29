GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — While many shoppers spent Thanksgiving weekend searching for deals at traditional retailers, others headed to the Resch Expo Saturday in search of something a little harder to find.

Collectorabilia Con and the annual Christmas market brought together more than 500 vendor spaces across three exhibition halls, offering everything from vintage comic books and antiques to Pokémon collectibles, handmade crafts and one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts.

Megan Kitzman

The event welcomed collectors of all ages, with a dedicated section for collectibles that event promoter Bob Zurko said is particularly popular among younger attendees.

The convention also featured special celebrity guests, including actor Larry Hankin, known for his roles in Friends, Seinfeld and Breaking Bad, and Joey D’Auria, who portrayed Bozo the Clown on Chicago's WGN-TV from 1984 to 2001. Their appearances gave fans an opportunity to meet familiar faces from television.

A passion turned into a family business

For Zurko, organizing events like this one combines his career with a lifelong hobby.

"I've been collecting for over 50 years, collect old comics, toys, fun stuff. It's a great fun business," Zurko said.

Megan Kitzman

Although the Christmas market is in its fourth year, Zurko said they've been promoting events for 57 years. Today, he organizes the show alongside his son, Tim.

"We work together. It's great fun," Zurko said, describing the operation as a family business.

The family organizes holiday events across Wisconsin, including in Appleton and Wausau, but Zurko said the show at the Resch Expo is their biggest event of the year.

Weather plays a role in holiday turnout

Zurko said attendance can vary significantly depending on the weather, particularly during the holiday shopping season in Wisconsin.

Last year's event saw lower attendance because of a snowstorm, according to Zurko. With more favorable weather conditions Saturday, he anticipated thousands of people would make their way through the exhibition halls.

Beyond buying and selling collectibles, Zurko said one of his favorite parts of organizing the event is meeting the people who attend and interacting with vendors.

"It's retail therapy at its best," Zurko said.

Megan Kitzman

Another chance to hunt for treasures

While Saturday's event gave shoppers an opportunity to cross items off their Christmas lists, they won't have to wait until next year's holiday season to return.

Organizers host the show twice a year, with Zurko saying the next event will take place at the Resch Expo on the Saturday before Easter.

More information about upcoming events can be found on the Resch Complex website.