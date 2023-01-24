Coal company relocation could take several years

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It has been nearly a year since Brown County received a $15 million state grant to possibly relocate the C. Reiss Coal Company to the former Pulliam Plant site at the mouth of the Fox River.

Towers of coal have been sitting along the Fox River near the area of the Mason Street Bridge in Green Bay for decades.

But now, we're getting a better idea of when that site may be clear of the coal piles.

Port of Green Bay Port Director Dean Haen says the county has received more than $30 million to redevelop the former Pulliam Plant property into a port facility.

Haen says that the site could become the new location of the C. Reiss Coal Company, which owns the coal piles near the Mason Street Bridge.

However, this entire process could take several years.

"Really, what we're doing is looking to relocate a company, and that company is going to continue to operate in the interim if the redeveloped site isn't available until (2025), or even '26," Haen said. "They're going to still operate their business, still going to bring in coal. And then, those coal piles will be consumed, and new piles be established on the new site should all the dominoes fall correctly."

In order for a relocation to happen, Haen says both the coal company and the city would have to agree on it.

The Port would also have to establish non-nuisance development at the Mason Street site.