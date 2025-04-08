Closed for business: Local businesses preparing for temporary shutdown during NFL Draft

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Military Avenue is just a short drive – or even steps – away from where the NFL Draft campus will be.

But some businesses in the area feel the close proximity may be more of a headache than help.

Those anticipated challenges are now forcing businesses to make tough decisions on service during the draft.

Road closures, detours and limited parking lot capacity are all factors some businesses say could hurt their bottom line the week of the NFL Draft.



Owners of niche businesses explain why they plan to close shop during the three-day event.



Officials say businesses such as food and retail are more likely to stay open.



Military Avenue is hosting a Tailgate Party near the Draft Campus entrance to invite visitors to the Business District.

Keith Zimmerman has owned and operated Keith’s Haircenteron Military Ave. for more than 40 years, and with the incoming NFL Draft, he’s expecting a wrinkle in day-to-day business.

"We're 90% booked all the time," Zimmerman said. "We have zero appointments Thursday and Friday (24th, 25th), which typically would be booked up already."

He said that’s because of expected road closures, detours, and limited parking lot capacity, which will present challenges to loyal customers.

“The thing about Packers games, the traffic is intense for an hour or two. The draft is going to be all day long, steady flow,” Zimmerman said.

As a result, Zimmerman said it’s better to close up shop for the draft, which he said other niche businesses in the area will have to consider.

Andrew Amouzou: “What have you been hearing from other businesses on whether or not to stay open or be closed for the draft?”

Leah Weycker: “I think the businesses that are choosing to close for the draft are probably more service-oriented (businesses) that would not really draw from that traffic. Restaurants are all planning to stay open – (they're) wondering what kind of traffic they’re going to see.”

Leah Weycker is the Executive Director of the Military Avenue Business Association.

She said local customers and clients won’t likely head to Military Ave. if parking spots are occupied by those only going to the draft — Something Maureen O’Connor, President of the Beacon Center, aims to address.

O'Connor is also a chiropractic doctor at Green Bay Chiropractic Clinic.

“We are planning on monitoring our parking lot to prevent draft parking, that way there’s ample parking for the customers that are seeing the businesses that are open," O'Connor said.

“I think most of us on Military Avenue support the NFL Draft," Zimmerman said. "People just have to realize that some people are going to have somewhat of a hardship from it.”

For some of the businesses that plan to close during the NFL Draft, Weycker said they intend to help out at Military Avenue’s Tailgate Party near the draft campus.