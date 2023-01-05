City of Green Bay sees decrease in shots fired cases in 2022 compared to 2021

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police say there was a decrease in shots fired cases in the city last year.

The police department says there were 61 recorded shots fired cases compared to 82 in 2021, a 25.6 percent decrease.

Police are crediting technology, crime control, special enforcement, and community connections for the drop in shots fired cases, including:

Using National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN), which is imaging that allows the potential matching of shell casings to guns throughout the country

Testing and leasing license plate reader cameras

Starting a neighborhood response team

Improving and reopening community police centers

Growing a gun violence stakeholders group

"We understand that gun violence has been a big concern for our community," Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis said in a news release. "The reductions that we are now seeing in some of the key indicators of gun violence are encouraging. They are a direct result of a lot of hard work by our police professionals and our community partners in this effort. We still have work to do, but our efforts so far are paying dividends and we are headed in the right direction."

“We owe a tremendous amount of gratitude to the men and women of the Green Bay Police Department who serve and protect our residents every single day,” Mayor Eric Genrich said in the release. “Our officers, under the leadership of Chief Davis and with the support of our community, have demonstrated real progress in reducing the threat of gun violence in the city, and I thank them for their great work.”