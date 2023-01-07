City of Green Bay reveals list of candidates for local races in 2023

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay's city clerk has revealed the list of candidates who have filed paperwork for this year's local elections.

There are four candidates running for mayor: Incumbent Eric Genrich, Chad Weininger, Paul Boucher, and Jane Juza.

Four candidates are running for Green Bay Area Public School Board trustee: Incumbent Laura McCoy, Lynn Gerlach, Paul Boucher, and Noah Becker.

The primary for the mayoral race takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The general election for both races will be on Tuesday, April 4.

Mayoral and school board races in Wisconsin are non-partisan, meaning the candidates do not affiliate themselves with a political party.

Mayor Genrich formerly served as a Democrat in the Wisconsin State Assembly for District 90 from 2013 to 2019.

Weininger also formerly served on the Wisconsin State Assembly, but as a Republican, for District 4. He is currently the Director of Administration for Brown County.

Boucher ran as an Independent for Wisconsin's Eighth Congressional District in the House of Representatives during last year's November general election, but lost to Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher.