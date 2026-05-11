City of Green Bay files lawsuit against fire truck manufacturers

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The City of Green Bay is the latest of several municipalities to file a federal lawsuit against fire truck manufacturers, court records show.

In a federal lawsuit filed Friday, May 8, the city of Green Bay accuses some of the country's largest fire truck manufacturers of organizing a scheme to monopolize the market for fire apparatus, therefore driving up costs for taxpayers.

The city now joins 13 other public entities alleging the same or similar violations, according to the law firm representing the city.

Companies being sued include REV Group, Oshkosh Corp., and Pierce Manufacturing.

In the suit, Green Bay claims it has paid millions in overcharges for new fire apparatus, alleging prices have jumped nearly 70% in just over three years — far beyond inflation, according to the city.

Additionally, the city claims the defendants monopolized the market for replacement parts by forbidding dealers from selling compatible alternatives and designing exclusive components.

The city of Green Bay is seeking treble damages, as well as demanding a jury trial, according to court records.

Spokespeople for the Oshkosh Corporation and REV Group have previously denied the allegations and say they're prepared to defend themselves in court.