City of Green Bay adjusts social media policies, disables commenting and DMs

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The City of Green Bay has announced changes to how people can engage through its social media pages.

In a Facebook post Friday morning, city officials said commenting and direct messaging will no longer be available on posts and pages. The change, the post explains, is intended to ensure residents’ concerns reach the correct city employee quickly.

Instead, the city urges residents to use official communication channels:

Website: Visit greenbaywi.gov for department contacts, services, and information.

Service Requests: Submit requests anytime via greenbaywi.gov/gbs.

Email: Contact any department through the city’s online directory.

Phone: Call City Hall at (920) 448-3000.

City officials say these channels are monitored by staff and provide the fastest way to get answers, report issues, or share feedback.

Social media pages will remain active, but be used strictly as an information resource for updates and announcements about Green Bay.