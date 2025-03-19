City holds off on decision to move controversial development forward

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Green Bay's Common Council votes to hold their decision until next month on a development plan for nearly 370 new buildings. NBC 26 learned why people who live near this proposed development are not happy about.



Green Bay's Common Council votes to hold their decision until next month on a development plan for nearly 370 new buildings. I'm Pari Apostolakos and I learned why people who live near this proposed development are not happy about.

As we've previously reported, Green Bay's Plan Commission unanimously approved the proposal for single and two family homes, apartment buildings, and retail space last week.

But, people who live in the Red Smith neighborhood are concerned about preserving the habitat of the escarpment along the bay.

"We have a moral and ethical obligation to be good stewards of the land," resident Monica Bernardi said at Tuesday night's meeting.

Increased traffic to the area is also a concern, with some residents saying roads in the neighborhood are already congested during certain times of day.

"I can't even back out of my driveway for about an hour in the morning," neighbor Steve McDonnell said.

Issues with storm water drainage gave other neighbors pause.

"Maybe traffic calming measures, maybe working with the city and the school district would put people's mind to ease," A representative for the developer, Moski Corp., said. The land has been owned by Moski Corp since the 1990s.

Many neighbors said they were fine with the single family homes, but against the apartments. Someone from the Realtors Association of Northeast Wisconsin says studies show the community needs more variety in types of housing available.

"This process also has significant influence on whether any of the very few remaining developers in the area want to pursue future projects in the city of Green Bay," Jennifer Sunstrom said.

If the project is eventually approved, the construction will last about eight to 10 years.