Cherry Starr, the wife of late Packers quarterback Bart, dead at 89

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Cherry Starr, the wife of the late Packers quarterback Bart Starr, has died.

The Starr Children's Fund announced Cherry "passed away peacefully at her Birmingham home with her family and close friends at her side."

The Starr Children's Fund raises money for pediatric cancer research and treatments.

Bart Starr was drafted by the Packers in 1956 and played in Green Bay for 16 seasons. According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Starr helped lead the Packers to five NFL championships and the first two Super Bowls.

Cherry Starr co-founded Rawhide Youth Services in the 1960s. It was originally called the Rawhide Boys Ranch. Rawhide is a mental health services organization for young men and women based in New London.

Cherry was among those who spoke when the Walnut Street Bridge was renamed the Bart Starr Memorial Bridge in 2021.

Cherry was 89 years old.