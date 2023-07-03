Chemical reaction prompts hazmat response at Bellin Hospital

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A chemical reaction in a basement lab room at Bellin Hospital prompted a hazmat response Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the hospital around 10:03 a.m. for the report of people coughing with irritated eyes, according to Green Bay Metro Fire Department Public Information Officer Lt. Shauna Walesh.

Fire officials say the incident was contained to the lab after all air duct managing systems were closed, isolating the reaction from the rest of the hospital.

No one needed to be treated for any injuries, and symptoms were resolved after the staff members left the lab, according to Walesh. No patients or general public were affected.

Fire crews are working with hospital staff to investigate what chemical caused the reaction and what released it into the lab room, Walesh said.