Chaotic scene in Green Bay leaves one man injured and another in custody

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Chaos erupted on Green Bay's west side Sunday afternoon, leaving one man with "significant" injuries and another man in jail.

Police say it happened around 4 p.m. in the 100 block of S. Fisk St. when an SUV crashed into several garages and drove off.

When police arrived, they found the victim, 20, on a garage floor. Investigators say his injuries appeared to be caused by a moving vehicle.

A stolen handgun was also found on the scene, police said, and witnesses reported hearing gunshots before the crash.

The alleged driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old Michigan man, was found in an Oneida home two hours later, according to officials. He was taken into custody and brought to the Brown County Jail.

Police say no additional details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200, or upload photos or video directly to the department’s evidence portal. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP, online at 432stop.com, or through the P3 app.