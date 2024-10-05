Celebrating empowerment: Women unite for Bellin Half Marathon, 5K

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Bellin Half Matathon and 5K returned to downtown Green Bay Saturday.



The Bellin Half Marathon and 5K brought together women from across Wisconsin on Saturday, celebrating their commitment to health and empowerment through running. With a focus on community and personal growth, the event drew a diverse crowd of 1,220 participants, ranging in age from four to 81.

“Today is all about the celebration of all they’ve put into being healthier and happier because we know that running does that for the women in our community,” race director Linda Maxwell said.

This year's race theme, “Empowerment,” resonated with many participants like Laura Holley, a veteran of the event who has been running for a decade.

“It’s incredible to be running with women who have the same goal, just one step at a time," Holley said. "I was even singing songs that were coming out of my headsets, and it was just fun.”

The event not only highlights individual achievements but also supports broader community initiatives. The Women's Fund of Greater Green Bay has been the charity partner since the race’s inception, providing grants to programs aimed at uplifting women and girls.

“Our money goes to a lot of different causes,” Maxwell said. “We’re really glad that we can support them.”