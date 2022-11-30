Carnivore Meat Company in Green Bay donated 3,300 lbs of cat food to Greater Good Charities

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Giving Tuesday has been a part of our holiday power week alongside Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday. This tradition was started in 2012 to encourage people to do good.

This year, as a part of Giving Tuesday, local animal food company Carnivore Meat Company has donated nearly 26,000 individual cat food meals.

Nick Ebert is the Vice President of Sales for Carnivore and he says that giving back is one of the key aspects of the company.

“Giving back is an essential aspect of our culture here at Carnivore and so whether it's here in the Green Bay area or in a national frame we always feel like it is important to us to be able to give back and provide and help support the future vitality for pets,” Ebert said.

This is the first year that Carnivore has partnered with Great Good Charities and they hope they will reach more furry friends through this partnership.

The pallets of cat food will be shipped to an organization in Phoenix that will send out the meals to those who are in need.

“Food insecurity is one of the biggest reasons that people have to give up their pets,” says Greater Good Charities spokesperson Steve Kaufman.

Kaufman says that the GGC relies on the generosity of corporations like the Carnivore Meat Company to help them reach as many people and pets as possible.