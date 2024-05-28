Car crashes into building in Green Bay, driver taken to a hospital

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Some people are without a home after an SUV crashed into a four-plex in Green Bay.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says it happened at 10:40 Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of Brosig Street on the city's east side.

Firefighters say the driver of the SUV got themself out of the vehicle and was taken to a hospital.

Nobody was inside the building when the crash happened.

Crews are evaluating the building's structural integrity.

It is unclear if and when the people who live there will return.