Caffeine lovers invited to 4th Annual Cafe Crawl

After a few years off due to Covid related purposes, the Downtown Green Bay Café Crawl is back and ready to roll on Saturday, Jan 14.
Cup of coffee
Posted at 5:39 PM, Jan 10, 2023
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Saturday, Jan 14 will mark the 4th Annual Downtown Green Bay Café Crawl.

As part of an effort to get people downtown to experience the best of Green Bay Coffee, the crawl is returning after Covid delayed previous crawls.

“Crawls are super popular, throughout the years we have done food crawls, beer crawls, and by doing a café crawl it brings people downtown and shows them all the cafés downtown has to offer,” says Downtown Event Manager Jeff Tilkens. “We have a lot of unique cafés here and that's something we want to highlight."

Starting at 8:30 a.m. attendees will enjoy six different tastes of Green Bay. Everything from lattes and coffee to homemade bakery items.

Erik Hoyer, a café specialist at Grounded Café, sees this as an opportunity to show people their mission.

“We have made it our mission to provide networking, employee, and opportunity for those who are disabled,” said Hoyer.

Grounded Café is located in ARDC and has been serving and helping the Seniors of Green Bay for quite some time.

“We offer things that are comparable to meals on wheels for those who come here," Hoyer said.

Grounded Café is just one of the six cafés that are ready to serve.

Right across the river on Broadway is the Voyageurs Bakehouse which is known for its homemade bread and pastries.

“As a newer business to downtown we like to be a part of these community events,” says founder Ben Cadman. “It gets people in the door and that impression could keep people coming back.”

Getting people to come back because they enjoy their experience is truly what it's all about.

“This goal is to get people downtown, get them in the door, and get them to experience what the cafés have to offer so that they can keep coming back,” said Tilkens.

Participating locations include:

  • The Daily Buzz
  • Grounded Café
  • The Attic
  • Cultivate Taste
  • Voyageurs Bakehouse
  • Glas Coffeehouse

Tickets are $10 but are limited. A trolly will be available to ride from place to place, but people are more than welcome to walk, bike, run, or stroll to all participating locations.

