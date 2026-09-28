GREEN BAY (NBC26) — A nationwide shortage of bus drivers is hitting northeast Wisconsin, and Lamers Bus Lines is getting creative to keep school routes running — including putting office staff behind the wheel.

"We're using everything; we're relying on everything that we've got," Lamers School Bus Operations Manager Cindy Lawler stated.

Lawler says the problem has persisted since the COVID-19 pandemic, when school shutdowns drove many drivers out of the industry.

"It's been difficult to rebuild since then," Lawler said.

To attract new drivers, Lamers offers a child ride-along program that allows parent employees to bring their kids to work, helping them save on day care costs. Still, Lawler says many candidates are deterred by the time and training required to obtain a commercial bus driving license.

"Some people have concerns about driving the large vehicle," Lawler also noted. "I know when I first started many, many years ago, that was always my concern."

With routes in need of coverage, office employees have stepped in to drive.

"It just helps us meet the needs of the districts and get everybody where they need to go," explained Lawler. All Lamers Staff are CDL certified, so they're able to jump behind the driver's seat when drivers call in sick.

Lawler says the shortage has not caused major route delays in the Green Bay school district so far this academic year, though school consolidation and the opening of the new Starr Elementary in Green Bay have required ongoing route adjustments.

About 4,000 students in Green Bay Public Schools rely on bus transportation. Director of Transportation Chad Jensma says the district is rolling out a new mobile app to help parents stay informed about their child's route — including delays or breakdowns.

"This is the next step to provide more real time information," Jensma said.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Bus driver shortage hits northeast Wisconsin schools

While school routes take scheduling priority, after-school sports and activities may see more flexible bus departure times as the shortage continues.

"We always strive to get there as quickly as possible," Jensma reassured parents. "We're adjusting continually."

Bus companies like Lamers and area schools are asking parents for patience as they continue to navigate the driver shortage.

Neighbors can apply to become a bus driver at the Lamers website.